Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $349,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $999.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 0.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

