Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,690 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Heartland Financial USA worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $3,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,793,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 38.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

