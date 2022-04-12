Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Polaris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after acquiring an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

