Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. Ooma posted sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $210.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.24 million to $210.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $233.51 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $235.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $343.20 million, a P/E ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.