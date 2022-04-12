ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $21.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

