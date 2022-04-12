Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.49. 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 95,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,550,000.

About Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

