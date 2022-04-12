OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €48.00 ($52.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($70.11) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

