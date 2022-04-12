Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will post $53.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $218.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.27. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $634.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

