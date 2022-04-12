OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $402,547.18

OKCash (OK) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $402,547.18 and $123.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.96 or 1.00066922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00060654 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,745,544 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

