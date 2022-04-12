Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSH. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 37,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $1,593,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

