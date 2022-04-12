NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,441,256. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average of $261.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

