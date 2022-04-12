Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NPV opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.05. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

