Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXP opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

