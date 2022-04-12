Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

