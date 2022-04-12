Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NVG opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

