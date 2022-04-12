NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Shares Up 5.7%

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.98. 18,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 748,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $417.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.