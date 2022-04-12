Nucleus Vision Market Cap Reaches $14.62 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

