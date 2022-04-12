Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
