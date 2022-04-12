Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Critical Review

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novanta and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $706.79 million 6.63 $50.33 million $1.41 93.33 Sunworks $101.15 million 0.64 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -2.27

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Novanta and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 206.82%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.12% 18.86% 9.01% Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11%

Summary

Novanta beats Sunworks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

