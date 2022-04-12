NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in NOV by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in NOV by 345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 289,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.00.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

