Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Raised to C$46.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NPIFF. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Northland Power stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

