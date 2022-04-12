Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after acquiring an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after buying an additional 144,738 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.82.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

