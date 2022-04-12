Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.