Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,939 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.63.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,446 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,667. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

