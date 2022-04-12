Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after buying an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

