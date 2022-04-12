Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.37. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

