Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 938,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,309,524. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

