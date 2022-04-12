Node Runners (NDR) Price Reaches $16.60 on Top Exchanges

Node Runners (NDR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $408,011.71 and approximately $490.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Node Runners has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can now be bought for approximately $16.60 or 0.00042113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00034928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00104783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

