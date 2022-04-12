Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a growth of 822.7% from the March 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura began coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The company had a trading volume of 208,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,863. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

