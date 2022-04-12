Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nikola reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.72.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $168,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,743,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nikola by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 191,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,435,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,175,326. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

