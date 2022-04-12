NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 8809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

