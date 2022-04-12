NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,295. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 125.62% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that NexTech AR Solutions will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

About NexTech AR Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.