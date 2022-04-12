Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.16.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

