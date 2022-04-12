Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.16. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

