NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Lifted to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.72.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

TSE:NXE opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.25. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.31 and a 1 year high of C$8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 26.00 and a quick ratio of 25.87.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.