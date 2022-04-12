New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after buying an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $45,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.