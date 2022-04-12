New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 10.3% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 284,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,382,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.