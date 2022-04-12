Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after purchasing an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

