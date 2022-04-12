Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NML opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 780,612 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

