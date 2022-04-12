Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $13.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

