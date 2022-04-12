Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 231,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neogen by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Edward Jones bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

