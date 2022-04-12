Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Shares Down 7.1%

Nearmap Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEAPF – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Citigroup raised Nearmap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Nearmap Ltd provides cloud-based geospatial information services in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and North America. It offers aerial imagery maps, such as vertical and oblique imagery, Nearmap 3D, Nearmap AI, and Nearmap on OpenSolar. Its solutions are used in architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

