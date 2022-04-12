Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVTS. CJS Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $8.35 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

