Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $134.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Natuzzi by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

