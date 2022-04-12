Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 46,193 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

