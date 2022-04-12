Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.
