Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

