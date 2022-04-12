Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.85. 9,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,706,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 86.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 19.1% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 344,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 214.0% during the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

