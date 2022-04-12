National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

