National Bankshares Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$25.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

