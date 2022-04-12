National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$102.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

